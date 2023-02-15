Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-3.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-3)
|141
|-155
|+135
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Texas A&M (-3.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Arkansas has put together a 12-12-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 16-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 13 out of the Aggies' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- The Razorbacks' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.
- Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.