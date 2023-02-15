The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-3.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-3) 141 -155 +135 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Texas A&M (-3.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has put together a 12-12-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
  • Texas A&M has compiled a 16-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 13 out of the Aggies' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • The Razorbacks' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

