The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) look to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Arkansas has put together a 12-12-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Texas A&M has compiled a 16-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 13 out of the Aggies' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 The Razorbacks' national championship odds have decreased from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.

Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

