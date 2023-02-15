Wednesday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) at Reed Arena features the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas dropped its most recent game to the Mississippi State, 70-64, on Saturday. Black was its high scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Black 23 5 5 3 1 2 Ricky Council IV 13 6 3 0 1 0 Davonte Davis 7 6 2 2 0 1

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is the Razorbacks' top assist man (4.1 per game), and he posts 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

Ricky Council IV leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16.9 points per game) and assists (2.5), and posts 3.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis gets the Razorbacks 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in rebounding (5.6 per game), and posts 7.0 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Walsh is averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 46.0% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)