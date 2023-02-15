How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Reed Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- Arkansas has compiled a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
- The Razorbacks score an average of 74.5 points per game, eight more points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-4.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arkansas averages 73.9 points per game. Away, it averages 70.4.
- At home the Razorbacks are allowing 59.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than they are away (73).
- Arkansas knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31%) than on the road (28.1%).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ South Carolina
|W 65-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 88-73
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 70-64
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/18/2023
|Florida
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/21/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
