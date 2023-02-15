The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Reed Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • Arkansas has compiled a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The Razorbacks score an average of 74.5 points per game, eight more points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-4.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Arkansas averages 73.9 points per game. Away, it averages 70.4.
  • At home the Razorbacks are allowing 59.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than they are away (73).
  • Arkansas knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31%) than on the road (28.1%).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ South Carolina W 65-63 Colonial Life Arena
2/7/2023 @ Kentucky W 88-73 Rupp Arena
2/11/2023 Mississippi State L 70-64 Bud Walton Arena
2/15/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
2/18/2023 Florida - Bud Walton Arena
2/21/2023 Georgia - Bud Walton Arena

