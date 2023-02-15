The Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Reed Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

Arkansas has compiled a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The Razorbacks score an average of 74.5 points per game, eight more points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-4.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arkansas averages 73.9 points per game. Away, it averages 70.4.

At home the Razorbacks are allowing 59.9 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than they are away (73).

Arkansas knocks down more 3-pointers at home (4.8 per game) than on the road (4.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31%) than on the road (28.1%).

Arkansas Schedule