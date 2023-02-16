Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-17) and South Alabama Jaguars (6-19) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Red Wolves head into this contest after a 70-57 loss to JMU on Saturday.
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 78, South Alabama 64
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves captured their signature win of the season on February 9 by claiming a 98-92 victory over the Troy Trojans, the No. 92-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- The Red Wolves have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on November 26
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2
- 63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves are being outscored by 4.8 points per game with a -122 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) and give up 71.6 per outing (328th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Arkansas State averages fewer points per contest (64.0) than its season average (66.8).
- At home, the Red Wolves are putting up 6.1 more points per game (70.4) than they are on the road (64.3).
- Defensively, Arkansas State has played better in home games this year, giving up 70.4 points per game, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.
- The Red Wolves' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 61.9 points a contest compared to the 66.8 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.