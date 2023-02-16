Thursday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-17) and South Alabama Jaguars (6-19) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Red Wolves head into this contest after a 70-57 loss to JMU on Saturday.

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 78, South Alabama 64

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves captured their signature win of the season on February 9 by claiming a 98-92 victory over the Troy Trojans, the No. 92-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Red Wolves have eight losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on November 26

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2

63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas State Performance Insights