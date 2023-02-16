Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their last time out, the Razorbacks won on Sunday 61-33 against Missouri.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 69, Arkansas 67

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks picked up their signature win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Razorbacks have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Arkansas has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).

The Razorbacks have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26

102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on February 12

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8

Arkansas Performance Insights