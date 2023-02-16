Arkansas vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (18-9) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Tennessee securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their last time out, the Razorbacks won on Sunday 61-33 against Missouri.
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 69, Arkansas 67
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks picked up their signature win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Razorbacks have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.
- Arkansas has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
- The Razorbacks have six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26
- 102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on February 12
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks have a +267 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are allowing 63.9 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.
- Arkansas' offense has been less productive in SEC tilts this season, tallying 68.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.7 PPG.
- The Razorbacks put up 75.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Arkansas is ceding 62 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 64.3.
- The Razorbacks have been racking up 70.9 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 73.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
