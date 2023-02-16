How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers' (18-9) SEC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arkansas vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers score 13.1 more points per game (77) than the Razorbacks give up (63.9).
- Tennessee is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.
- Tennessee has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
- The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- When Arkansas puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 16-5.
- Arkansas' record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
- The Razorbacks are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.9%).
- The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Auburn
|W 54-51
|Neville Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 78-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|Missouri
|W 61-33
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/16/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.