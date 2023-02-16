The Tennessee Lady Volunteers' (18-9) SEC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Lady Volunteers score 13.1 more points per game (77) than the Razorbacks give up (63.9).

Tennessee is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.

Tennessee has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.

When Arkansas puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 16-5.

Arkansas' record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 77 points.

The Razorbacks are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

