The Tennessee Lady Volunteers' (18-9) SEC schedule includes Thursday's matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-8) at Bud Walton Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers score 13.1 more points per game (77) than the Razorbacks give up (63.9).
  • Tennessee is 17-2 when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.
  • Tennessee has put together a 17-7 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
  • The Razorbacks average 73.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • When Arkansas puts up more than 65.9 points, it is 16-5.
  • Arkansas' record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 77 points.
  • The Razorbacks are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Lady Volunteers concede to opponents (39.9%).
  • The Lady Volunteers make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ Auburn W 54-51 Neville Arena
2/9/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 78-70 Memorial Gymnasium
2/12/2023 Missouri W 61-33 Bud Walton Arena
2/16/2023 Tennessee - Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum

