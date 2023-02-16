Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Bellarmine Knights (7-19) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-15) facing off at Knights Hall in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-60 win for Bellarmine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Sugar Bears' most recent game on Monday ended in a 63-58 loss to North Alabama.
Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 60
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Sugar Bears beat the Little Rock Trojans in a 53-49 win on December 3. It was their best victory of the season.
- The Knights have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on January 28
- 71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on January 7
- 60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on November 19
- 73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on February 11
- 55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears have a -183 scoring differential, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 52.6 points per game, 350th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.5 per contest to rank 80th in college basketball.
- Central Arkansas averages the same amount of points in ASUN action as overall, 52.6 points per game.
- The Sugar Bears are putting up more points at home (57.6 per game) than on the road (47.9).
- Central Arkansas allows 55.9 points per game at home, and 64.8 away.
- The Sugar Bears have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 53.3 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 52.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.