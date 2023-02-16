Thursday's contest features the Bellarmine Knights (7-19) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-15) facing off at Knights Hall in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 62-60 win for Bellarmine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Sugar Bears' most recent game on Monday ended in a 63-58 loss to North Alabama.

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Game Info

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Central Arkansas vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 62, Central Arkansas 60

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears beat the Little Rock Trojans in a 53-49 win on December 3. It was their best victory of the season.

The Knights have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on January 28

71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on January 7

60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on November 19

73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on February 11

55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15

Central Arkansas Performance Insights