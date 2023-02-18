The Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Arkansas has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at 125th.

The 73.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 6.9 more points than the Gators allow (66.9).

Arkansas is 14-4 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas is putting up 73.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Razorbacks have been better in home games this season, surrendering 59.9 points per game, compared to 71.6 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas has performed better at home this season, sinking 4.8 threes per game with a 31% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.

