How to Watch Arkansas vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Arkansas has a 15-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at 125th.
- The 73.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 6.9 more points than the Gators allow (66.9).
- Arkansas is 14-4 when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- Arkansas is putting up 73.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 68.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Razorbacks have been better in home games this season, surrendering 59.9 points per game, compared to 71.6 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Arkansas has performed better at home this season, sinking 4.8 threes per game with a 31% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Kentucky
|W 88-73
|Rupp Arena
|2/11/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 70-64
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 62-56
|Reed Arena
|2/18/2023
|Florida
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/21/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
