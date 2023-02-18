The Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends

Arkansas is 12-13-1 ATS this season.

In the Razorbacks' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Florida has covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.

A total of 11 Gators games this year have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Bookmakers rate Arkansas lower (23rd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.