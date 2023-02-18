Arkansas vs. Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-9.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-9)
|139
|-425
|+340
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Arkansas (-9)
|138.5
|-455
|+350
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Arkansas (-8.5)
|138.5
|-450
|+320
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 12-13-1 ATS this season.
- In the Razorbacks' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Florida has covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.
- A total of 11 Gators games this year have gone over the point total.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Bookmakers rate Arkansas lower (23rd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.
