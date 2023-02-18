The Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) will try to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-9.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-9) 139 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Arkansas (-9) 138.5 -455 +350 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Arkansas (-8.5) 138.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game with Tipico

Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Arkansas is 12-13-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Razorbacks' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Florida has covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this year.
  • A total of 11 Gators games this year have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5500
  • Bookmakers rate Arkansas lower (23rd-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Arkansas winning the national championship, based on its +5500 moneyline odds, is 1.8%.

