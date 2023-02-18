Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-11) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-17) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with Louisiana securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 18.

The Red Wolves are coming off of a 78-58 win against South Alabama in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 67, Arkansas State 60

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans on the road on February 9 by a score of 98-92.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Wolves are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 320) on November 29

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26

63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 336) on November 19

Arkansas State Performance Insights