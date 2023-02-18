Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-11) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-17) at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with Louisiana securing the victory. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 18.
The Red Wolves are coming off of a 78-58 win against South Alabama in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 67, Arkansas State 60
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans on the road on February 9 by a score of 98-92.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Wolves are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 320) on November 29
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26
- 63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 336) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves are being outscored by 3.9 points per game with a -102 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) and give up 71.1 per outing (324th in college basketball).
- On offense, Arkansas State is scoring 64.9 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (67.2 points per game) is 2.3 PPG higher.
- The Red Wolves post 71.1 points per game in home games, compared to 64.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.
- Arkansas State surrenders 69.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.5 on the road.
- The Red Wolves have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 66.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points fewer than the 67.2 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.