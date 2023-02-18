The Arkansas Razorbacks (17-9, 6-7 SEC) and the Florida Gators (14-12, 7-6 SEC) hit the court in a game with no set line at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Arkansas' 23 games with a set total have hit the over (43.5%).

The Razorbacks' ATS record is 10-14-0 this season.

Arkansas has covered less often than Florida this season, tallying an ATS record of 10-14-0, compared to the 11-11-0 mark of Florida.

Arkansas vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 73.8 145.6 65.6 132.5 141.2 Florida 71.8 145.6 66.9 132.5 140.2

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Arkansas is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Five of Razorbacks' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Razorbacks are 4-9-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Razorbacks score 6.9 more points per game (73.8) than the Gators give up (66.9).

Arkansas is 8-7 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 10-14-0 10-14-0 Florida 11-11-0 11-12-0

Arkansas vs. Florida Home/Away Splits

Arkansas Florida 11-2 Home Record 9-4 2-6 Away Record 3-5 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 2-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

