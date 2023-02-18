Blues vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 18
The Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The contest on Saturday, February 18 starts at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT.
Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 while scoring 33 goals against 32 goals given up. On 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.0%).
Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.
Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blues 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+150)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 8-3-11 record in overtime contests this season and a 26-25-3 overall record.
- St. Louis has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blues recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has earned five points (2-11-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Blues have scored at least three goals in 31 games, earning 48 points from those contests.
- This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 14-12-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 8-8-1 (17 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 16-15-2 to record 34 points.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|18th
|9th
|2.75
|Goals Allowed
|3.57
|26th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|29
|27th
|23rd
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|32
|21st
|10th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|22.7%
|12th
|19th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.9%
|24th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.