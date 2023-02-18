Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-12) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Eastern Kentucky to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Sugar Bears' most recent outing was a 62-35 loss to Bellarmine on Thursday.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 70, Central Arkansas 59
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 3, the Sugar Bears registered their signature win of the season, a 53-49 victory over the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Central Arkansas is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on January 7
- 59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 217) on January 28
- 60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on November 19
- 73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on February 11
- 55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears' -210 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 51.8 points per game (354th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (81st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Central Arkansas has averaged 51.2 points per game in ASUN play, and 51.8 overall.
- At home, the Sugar Bears score 57.6 points per game. Away, they average 46.9.
- Central Arkansas is giving up fewer points at home (55.9 per game) than away (64.5).
- The Sugar Bears have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 49.7 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points their than season average of 51.8.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.