Saturday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-12) and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Eastern Kentucky to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Sugar Bears' most recent outing was a 62-35 loss to Bellarmine on Thursday.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 70, Central Arkansas 59

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Sugar Bears registered their signature win of the season, a 53-49 victory over the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Central Arkansas is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.

Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 215) on January 7

59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 217) on January 28

60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 334) on November 19

73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on February 11

55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15

Central Arkansas Performance Insights