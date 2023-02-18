Saturday's contest at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (17-9) squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-58 win for Little Rock, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Trojans won their most recent outing 58-50 against Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 61, Eastern Illinois 58

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans took down the Texas A&M Aggies in a 42-38 win on December 6. It was their signature win of the season.

Little Rock has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Little Rock has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 19

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 28

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on December 29

53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 11

47-44 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 12

Little Rock Performance Insights