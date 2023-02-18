Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's contest at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (17-9) squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-58 win for Little Rock, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Trojans won their most recent outing 58-50 against Southern Indiana on Thursday.
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 61, Eastern Illinois 58
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans took down the Texas A&M Aggies in a 42-38 win on December 6. It was their signature win of the season.
- Little Rock has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- Little Rock has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (14).
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 19
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 28
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on December 29
- 53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 11
- 47-44 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 12
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 52.9 points per game (348th in college basketball) and giving up 52.4 (fifth in college basketball).
- In conference games, Little Rock averages more points per contest (56.6) than its season average (52.9).
- At home, the Trojans are putting up 6.5 more points per game (55.9) than they are on the road (49.4).
- In 2022-23, Little Rock is surrendering 51.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 53.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Trojans have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 56.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 52.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
