Saturday's contest features the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (11-13) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-14) matching up at William J. Nicks Building (on February 18) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Prairie View A&M.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Lady Lions claimed a 60-57 victory against Alabama A&M.

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, UAPB 64

UAPB Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.
  • UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on February 13
  • 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on February 4
  • 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on January 23
  • 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on December 19
  • 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 14

UAPB Performance Insights

  • The Lady Lions put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (278th in college basketball). They have a -118 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
  • In SWAC games, UAPB has averaged 2.4 more points (65.5) than overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Lady Lions are scoring seven more points per game at home (66.7) than on the road (59.7).
  • In 2022-23 UAPB is conceding 13.3 fewer points per game at home (59.8) than on the road (73.1).
  • The Lady Lions are putting up 64.1 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (63.1).

