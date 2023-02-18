Saturday's contest features the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (11-13) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-14) matching up at William J. Nicks Building (on February 18) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Prairie View A&M.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Lady Lions claimed a 60-57 victory against Alabama A&M.

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, UAPB 64

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.

UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on February 13

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on February 4

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on January 23

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on December 19

71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UAPB Performance Insights