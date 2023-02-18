UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (11-13) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-14) matching up at William J. Nicks Building (on February 18) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-64 victory for Prairie View A&M.
In their last matchup on Monday, the Lady Lions claimed a 60-57 victory against Alabama A&M.
UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, UAPB 64
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their best victory of the season.
- UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on February 13
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on February 4
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on January 23
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on December 19
- 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 327) on January 14
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions put up 63.1 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (278th in college basketball). They have a -118 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.1 points per game.
- In SWAC games, UAPB has averaged 2.4 more points (65.5) than overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Lions are scoring seven more points per game at home (66.7) than on the road (59.7).
- In 2022-23 UAPB is conceding 13.3 fewer points per game at home (59.8) than on the road (73.1).
- The Lady Lions are putting up 64.1 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.0 more than their average for the season (63.1).
