Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 win for Georgia, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Razorbacks' last game was an 87-67 loss to Tennessee on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 66, Arkansas 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks notched their signature win of the season on December 17, when they grabbed an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16), according to our computer rankings.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 61) on November 26

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on January 8

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on February 12

76-62 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 25

54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas Performance Insights