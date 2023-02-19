Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 win for Georgia, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Razorbacks' last game was an 87-67 loss to Tennessee on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia 66, Arkansas 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Razorbacks notched their signature win of the season on December 17, when they grabbed an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Razorbacks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
  • Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 61) on November 26
  • 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on January 8
  • 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on February 12
  • 76-62 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 25
  • 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas Performance Insights

  • The Razorbacks put up 73.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +247 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
  • Arkansas scores fewer points in conference action (68.6 per game) than overall (73.5).
  • In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are averaging 3.8 more points per game at home (74.9) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home Arkansas is giving up 63.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is away (64.3).
  • In their last 10 games, the Razorbacks are tallying 67.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 73.5.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.