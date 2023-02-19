Arkansas vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 66-64 win for Georgia, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Razorbacks' last game was an 87-67 loss to Tennessee on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Arkansas vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 66, Arkansas 64
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks notched their signature win of the season on December 17, when they grabbed an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 16), according to our computer rankings.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 61) on November 26
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on January 8
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on February 12
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 25
- 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on February 5
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks put up 73.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +247 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
- Arkansas scores fewer points in conference action (68.6 per game) than overall (73.5).
- In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are averaging 3.8 more points per game at home (74.9) than on the road (71.1).
- At home Arkansas is giving up 63.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than it is away (64.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Razorbacks are tallying 67.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 73.5.
