How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Arkansas vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks score an average of 73.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
- When Arkansas gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.
- When it scores more than 57.7 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
- The Lady Bulldogs average 67.2 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 64.7 the Razorbacks give up.
- When Georgia scores more than 64.7 points, it is 12-3.
- Georgia is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks concede defensively.
- The Razorbacks' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Lady Bulldogs have conceded.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 78-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|Missouri
|W 61-33
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 87-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
