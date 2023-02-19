The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks score an average of 73.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Bulldogs give up.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.

When it scores more than 57.7 points, Arkansas is 18-7.

The Lady Bulldogs average 67.2 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 64.7 the Razorbacks give up.

When Georgia scores more than 64.7 points, it is 12-3.

Georgia is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 73.5 points.

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks concede defensively.

The Razorbacks' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Lady Bulldogs have conceded.

Arkansas Schedule