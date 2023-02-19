The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-9) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arkansas vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks score an average of 73.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
  • When Arkansas gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 13-1.
  • When it scores more than 57.7 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
  • The Lady Bulldogs average 67.2 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 64.7 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When Georgia scores more than 64.7 points, it is 12-3.
  • Georgia is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Razorbacks concede defensively.
  • The Razorbacks' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Lady Bulldogs have conceded.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 78-70 Memorial Gymnasium
2/12/2023 Missouri W 61-33 Bud Walton Arena
2/16/2023 Tennessee L 87-67 Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 Texas A&M - Bud Walton Arena

