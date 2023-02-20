Monday's game that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-15) against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-23) at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on February 20.

The Lady Lions' last outing was a 78-68 loss to Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

UAPB vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

UAPB vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 70, Texas Southern 66

UAPB Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Lions took down the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 244 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 70-53, it was their best win of the year thus far.

UAPB has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 83rd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on February 13

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on January 23

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 292) on February 4

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 313) on December 19

71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 14

UAPB Performance Insights