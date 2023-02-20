UAPB vs. Texas Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Monday's game that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-15) against the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-23) at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on February 20.
The Lady Lions' last outing was a 78-68 loss to Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
UAPB vs. Texas Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UAPB vs. Texas Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 70, Texas Southern 66
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Lions took down the Southern Lady Jaguars, who are ranked No. 244 in our computer rankings, on January 21 by a score of 70-53, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- UAPB has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 83rd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (five).
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on February 13
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on January 23
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 292) on February 4
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 313) on December 19
- 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions have been outscored by 5.3 points per game (posting 63.3 points per game, 216th in college basketball, while conceding 68.6 per contest, 289th in college basketball) and have a -128 scoring differential.
- In SWAC games, UAPB has averaged 2.3 more points (65.6) than overall (63.3) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Lions score 66.7 points per game at home, and 60.5 on the road.
- UAPB is conceding fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (73.5).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Lions are posting 64.9 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average (63.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.