Anthony Black is a player to watch when the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC) and the Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) play at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Georgia

Game Day: Tuesday, February 21

Tuesday, February 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

Arkansas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Arkansas topped the Florida 84-65. With 26 points, Jalen Graham was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Graham 26 7 1 0 2 0 Ricky Council IV 15 7 1 0 0 0 Anthony Black 14 5 3 3 0 1

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.2), and also posts 13 points and 5.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ricky Council IV puts up a team-best 16.4 points per contest. He is also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.2% from the field and 26.5% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Davonte Davis averages 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell is tops on the Razorbacks at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 7.3 points.

Jordan Walsh averages 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)