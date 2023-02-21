Tuesday's game between the North Alabama Lions (11-14) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17) matching up at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lions, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 21.

The Sugar Bears enter this contest on the heels of a 78-51 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 63, Central Arkansas 59

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

Against the Little Rock Trojans on December 3, the Sugar Bears captured their best win of the season, a 53-49 home victory.

Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on January 7

59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on January 28

60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 333) on November 19

73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on February 11

55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15

Central Arkansas Performance Insights