Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's game between the North Alabama Lions (11-14) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-17) matching up at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lions, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Sugar Bears enter this contest on the heels of a 78-51 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.
Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 63, Central Arkansas 59
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- Against the Little Rock Trojans on December 3, the Sugar Bears captured their best win of the season, a 53-49 home victory.
Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on January 7
- 59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 220) on January 28
- 60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 333) on November 19
- 73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on February 11
- 55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears are being outscored by 9.5 points per game with a -237 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.8 points per game (355th in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per contest (100th in college basketball).
- Central Arkansas' offense has been worse in ASUN games this year, averaging 51.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 51.8 PPG.
- The Sugar Bears score 57.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 47.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Central Arkansas has played better in home games this season, giving up 55.9 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Sugar Bears have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 50.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 51.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
