Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
Last time out, the Red Wolves won on Saturday 69-59 against Louisiana.
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 63
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Red Wolves took down the Troy Trojans on the road on February 9 by a score of 98-92.
- The Red Wolves have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (eight).
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on February 18
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on November 29
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves have been outscored by 3.4 points per game (scoring 67.3 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while allowing 70.7 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball) and have a -92 scoring differential overall.
- With 65.2 points per game in Sun Belt tilts, Arkansas State is putting up 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (67.3 PPG).
- In home games, the Red Wolves are scoring 6.6 more points per game (70.9) than they are in road games (64.3).
- When playing at home, Arkansas State is ceding 4.1 fewer points per game (68.4) than in away games (72.5).
- The Red Wolves have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 67.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points more than the 67.3 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.