Wednesday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-17) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-20) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 74-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

Last time out, the Red Wolves won on Saturday 69-59 against Louisiana.

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 63

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Red Wolves took down the Troy Trojans on the road on February 9 by a score of 98-92.

The Red Wolves have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (eight).

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on February 18

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 219) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on November 29

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26

Arkansas State Performance Insights