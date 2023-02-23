Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) going head-to-head against the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) at 9:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Mississippi State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Razorbacks' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 71-48 loss to Georgia.
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 68, Arkansas 64
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks' signature win of the season came in an 83-75 victory on December 17 over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 15) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins, but also tied for the 16th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on January 8
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on February 12
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 69) on November 26
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 25
- 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on February 5
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks put up 72.6 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 64.9 per contest (195th in college basketball). They have a +224 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- Arkansas scores fewer points in conference action (67.1 per game) than overall (72.6).
- At home the Razorbacks are putting up 74.9 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging on the road (68.8).
- Arkansas is giving up fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than away (65).
- The Razorbacks are scoring 64.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 8.1 fewer points than their average for the season (72.6).
