Thursday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) going head-to-head against the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) at 9:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Mississippi State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Razorbacks' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 71-48 loss to Georgia.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 68, Arkansas 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' signature win of the season came in an 83-75 victory on December 17 over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 15) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins, but also tied for the 16th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on January 8

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 67) on February 12

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 69) on November 26

76-62 over Clemson (No. 72) on November 25

54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on February 5

Arkansas Performance Insights