The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) welcome in the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks score an average of 72.6 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.
  • When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
  • The Bulldogs put up 6.5 more points per game (71.4) than the Razorbacks allow (64.9).
  • Mississippi State is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
  • Mississippi State is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.6 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks concede to opponents (38.2%).

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Missouri W 61-33 Bud Walton Arena
2/16/2023 Tennessee L 87-67 Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 @ Georgia L 71-48 Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 Texas A&M - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.