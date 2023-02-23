How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) welcome in the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks score an average of 72.6 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.
- When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.
- The Bulldogs put up 6.5 more points per game (71.4) than the Razorbacks allow (64.9).
- Mississippi State is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.
- Mississippi State is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.6 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks concede to opponents (38.2%).
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Missouri
|W 61-33
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 87-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 71-48
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
