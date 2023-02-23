The Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) welcome in the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-10) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SECN

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks score an average of 72.6 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 71.4 points, it is 15-4.

When it scores more than 57.3 points, Arkansas is 18-7.

The Bulldogs put up 6.5 more points per game (71.4) than the Razorbacks allow (64.9).

Mississippi State is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Mississippi State is 17-4 when it gives up fewer than 72.6 points.

The Bulldogs are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Razorbacks concede to opponents (38.2%).

