Thursday's contest that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18) versus the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Sugar Bears lost their most recent matchup 75-42 against North Alabama on Tuesday.

Central Arkansas vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Central Arkansas vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 63, North Florida 57

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears' signature victory this season came against the Little Rock Trojans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in our computer rankings. The Sugar Bears secured the 53-49 win at home on December 3.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Central Arkansas is 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on January 7

59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on January 28

60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 333) on November 19

73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on February 11

55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15

Central Arkansas Performance Insights