Central Arkansas vs. North Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18) versus the North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Sugar Bears lost their most recent matchup 75-42 against North Alabama on Tuesday.
Central Arkansas vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
Central Arkansas vs. North Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Central Arkansas 63, North Florida 57
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Sugar Bears' signature victory this season came against the Little Rock Trojans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 164) in our computer rankings. The Sugar Bears secured the 53-49 win at home on December 3.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Central Arkansas is 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.
Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on January 7
- 59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on January 28
- 60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 333) on November 19
- 73-43 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on February 11
- 55-43 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 353) on November 15
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears average 51.4 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (109th in college basketball). They have a -270 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.
- With 50.6 points per game in ASUN action, Central Arkansas is posting 0.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (51.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Sugar Bears have fared better when playing at home this year, putting up 56.3 points per game, compared to 47.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Central Arkansas has been better in home games this year, ceding 57.5 points per game, compared to 65.5 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Sugar Bears have been putting up 51.2 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 51.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
