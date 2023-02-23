Thursday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (18-9) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-19) facing off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center (on February 23) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Little Rock.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Trojans secured a 46-42 win over Eastern Illinois.

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 66, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Little Rock is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Little Rock is 15-2 (.882%) -- the 12th-most victories.

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 19

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 28

46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 184) on February 18

53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on February 11

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on December 29

Little Rock Performance Insights