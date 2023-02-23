Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (18-9) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-19) facing off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center (on February 23) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Little Rock.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Trojans secured a 46-42 win over Eastern Illinois.
Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
Little Rock vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 66, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Little Rock is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Little Rock is 15-2 (.882%) -- the 12th-most victories.
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 19
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 28
- 46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 184) on February 18
- 53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on February 11
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 224) on December 29
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans have a +18 scoring differential, putting up 52.7 points per game (348th in college basketball) and conceding 52.0 (fourth in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Little Rock has averaged 55.9 points per game in OVC play, and 52.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Trojans are scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (55.3) than on the road (49.4).
- Little Rock gives up 51.2 points per game at home, and 53.0 away.
- The Trojans have played better offensively over their last 10 games, posting 57.9 points per contest, 5.2 more than their season average of 52.7.
