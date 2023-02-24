Arkansas State vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (20-8) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-17) at 8:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 win for Texas State, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Red Wolves are coming off of a 98-73 win over UL Monroe in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 68, Arkansas State 63
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves took down the Troy Trojans in a 98-92 win on February 9. It was their signature victory of the season.
- The Red Wolves have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (10).
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 18
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on November 29
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 325) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves have a -67 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are giving up 70.8 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, Arkansas State tallies fewer points per contest (67.1) than its season average (68.4).
- The Red Wolves post 73 points per game at home, compared to 64.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Arkansas State is giving up 68.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 72.5.
- In their last 10 games, the Red Wolves have been racking up 71 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.