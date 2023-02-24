Friday's game at First National Bank Arena has the Texas State Bobcats (20-8) squaring off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-17) at 8:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 win for Texas State, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Red Wolves are coming off of a 98-73 win over UL Monroe in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Arkansas State vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 68, Arkansas State 63

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves took down the Troy Trojans in a 98-92 win on February 9. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Red Wolves have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (10).

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 173) on February 18

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 324) on November 29

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 325) on November 26

Arkansas State Performance Insights