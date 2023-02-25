UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (10-15) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-24) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of UAPB, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Lions' last outing on Monday ended in an 83-53 victory over Texas Southern.
UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 73, Mississippi Valley State 59
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on February 13
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on January 23
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 291) on February 4
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 314) on December 19
- 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions put up 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per contest (271st in college basketball). They have a -98 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.
- In 2022-23, UAPB has averaged 66.8 points per game in SWAC action, and 64.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Lions are scoring 4.4 more points per game at home (66.7) than away (62.3).
- UAPB is conceding fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than away (71.8).
- The Lady Lions have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 66.1 points per contest, two more than their season average of 64.1.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.