Saturday's game that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (10-15) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-24) at Harrison HPER Complex should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of UAPB, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lady Lions' last outing on Monday ended in an 83-53 victory over Texas Southern.

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

UAPB vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 73, Mississippi Valley State 59

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on February 13

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on January 23

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 291) on February 4

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 314) on December 19

71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 330) on January 14

UAPB Performance Insights