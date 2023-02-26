Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-56 and heavily favors Arkansas to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Razorbacks head into this contest on the heels of an 87-73 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 71, Texas A&M 56

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks notched their best win of the season on December 17, an 83-75 road victory.

The Razorbacks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 22nd-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

The Razorbacks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on January 8

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on February 12

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 63) on November 26

76-62 over Clemson (No. 70) on November 25

54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas Performance Insights