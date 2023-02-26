Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-56 and heavily favors Arkansas to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Razorbacks head into this contest on the heels of an 87-73 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 71, Texas A&M 56
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- Against the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks notched their best win of the season on December 17, an 83-75 road victory.
- The Razorbacks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 47th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 22nd-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.
- The Razorbacks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on January 8
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 62) on February 12
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 63) on November 26
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 70) on November 25
- 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on February 5
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks' +210 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.6 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (214th in college basketball).
- In conference tilts, Arkansas averages fewer points per game (67.5) than its season average (72.6).
- Offensively, the Razorbacks have played better at home this year, averaging 74.9 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in away games.
- Arkansas is giving up 63.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (67.0).
- The Razorbacks have been putting up 63.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's significantly lower than the 72.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
