The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).
  • Texas A&M is 6-14 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.
  • The 72.6 points per game the Razorbacks score are 10.3 more points than the Aggies allow (62.3).
  • Arkansas is 17-8 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.
  • This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 10.6 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Tennessee L 87-67 Bud Walton Arena
2/19/2023 @ Georgia L 71-48 Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State L 87-73 Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 Texas A&M - Bud Walton Arena

