The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SECN

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).

Texas A&M is 6-14 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.

The 72.6 points per game the Razorbacks score are 10.3 more points than the Aggies allow (62.3).

Arkansas is 17-8 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.

This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 10.6 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.

