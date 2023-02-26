How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (7-18) travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11) after losing 10 consecutive road games. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial!
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies put up 10.8 fewer points per game (54.8) than the Razorbacks allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- Texas A&M is 6-14 when allowing fewer than 72.6 points.
- When it scores more than 65.6 points, Texas A&M is 6-2.
- The 72.6 points per game the Razorbacks score are 10.3 more points than the Aggies allow (62.3).
- Arkansas is 17-8 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
- Arkansas' record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 54.8 points.
- This season the Razorbacks are shooting 40.1% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies' 27.6 shooting percentage is 10.6 lower than the Razorbacks have conceded.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Tennessee
|L 87-67
|Bud Walton Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 71-48
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 87-73
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
