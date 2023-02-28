Tuesday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22) going head to head at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 28.

In their last time out, the Red Wolves lost 86-79 to Texas State on Friday.

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 64

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans in a 98-92 win on February 9. It was their best win of the season.

The Red Wolves have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 181) on February 18

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 319) on November 29

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas State Performance Insights