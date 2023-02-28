Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-18) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22) going head to head at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 28.
In their last time out, the Red Wolves lost 86-79 to Texas State on Friday.
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Arkansas State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 74, UL Monroe 64
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans in a 98-92 win on February 9. It was their best win of the season.
- The Red Wolves have 10 losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 181) on February 18
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 319) on November 29
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves' -74 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (324th in college basketball).
- With 67.8 points per game in Sun Belt tilts, Arkansas State is averaging 0.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.7 PPG).
- The Red Wolves are putting up 73.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (64.3).
- Arkansas State is allowing 70 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (72.5).
- The Red Wolves have been putting up 74.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 68.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
