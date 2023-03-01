Wednesday's contest at Pensacola Bay Center has the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-7) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-18) at 6:00 PM ET on March 1. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Georgia Southern, who are favored by our model.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Red Wolves claimed a 76-65 win against UL Monroe.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 76, Arkansas State 68

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Troy Trojans on February 9, the Red Wolves registered their signature win of the season, a 98-92 road victory.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 181) on February 18

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 269) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 319) on November 29

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26

Arkansas State Performance Insights