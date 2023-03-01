Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Pensacola Bay Center has the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (20-7) matching up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-18) at 6:00 PM ET on March 1. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Georgia Southern, who are favored by our model.
In their last outing on Tuesday, the Red Wolves claimed a 76-65 win against UL Monroe.
Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Arkansas State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Southern 76, Arkansas State 68
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Troy Trojans on February 9, the Red Wolves registered their signature win of the season, a 98-92 road victory.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 181) on February 18
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 269) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 319) on November 29
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 326) on November 26
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves have a -63 scoring differential, falling short by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 69.0 points per game, 112th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 325th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Arkansas State has scored 67.8 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 69.0 overall.
- The Red Wolves are scoring more points at home (73.4 per game) than away (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Arkansas State is allowing 2.5 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than on the road (72.5).
- Over their past 10 games, the Red Wolves are scoring 75.8 points per contest, 6.8 more than their season average (69.0).
