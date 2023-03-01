The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9) currently rank 32nd among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +20000 on the moneyline.

The Razorbacks visit the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. The two teams hit the court at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19.

Razorbacks NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +20000 (Bet $100 to win $20000)

Arkansas Team Stats

This year, the Razorbacks have a 10-4 record at home and a 6-3 record on the road while going 3-2 in neutral-site games.

In SEC action, Arkansas is 6-7. It is 13-2 outside of conference play.

In one-possession games, the Razorbacks are 2-4. They also have won twice in games decided by six points or fewer (2-4).

Arkansas ranks 50th in college basketball with 73.5 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 189th with 64.7 points allowed per contest.

Arkansas Quadrant Records

2-8 | 5-1 | 7-0 | 5-0 Arkansas has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Arkansas has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

