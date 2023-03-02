Arkansas vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (17-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 2.
The Razorbacks are coming off of a 78-65 win over Texas A&M in their most recent game on Sunday.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 68, Missouri 64
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 17 versus the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks captured their signature win of the season, an 83-75 victory on the road.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Arkansas has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- The Razorbacks have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 61) on November 25
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 66) on February 12
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 66) on January 8
- 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 82) on February 5
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks average 72.8 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (216th in college basketball). They have a +223 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
- In conference contests, Arkansas puts up fewer points per game (68.2) than its overall average (72.8).
- The Razorbacks are averaging 75.1 points per game this year at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (69.2).
- Arkansas gives up 63.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Razorbacks have been putting up 63.6 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
