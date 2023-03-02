Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (17-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 2.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 78-65 win over Texas A&M in their most recent game on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arkansas 68, Missouri 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

  • On December 17 versus the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks captured their signature win of the season, an 83-75 victory on the road.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.
  • Arkansas has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
  • The Razorbacks have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-62 over Clemson (No. 61) on November 25
  • 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26
  • 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 66) on February 12
  • 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 66) on January 8
  • 54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 82) on February 5

Arkansas Performance Insights

  • The Razorbacks average 72.8 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per contest (216th in college basketball). They have a +223 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
  • In conference contests, Arkansas puts up fewer points per game (68.2) than its overall average (72.8).
  • The Razorbacks are averaging 75.1 points per game this year at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (69.2).
  • Arkansas gives up 63.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67 in road games.
  • In their last 10 games, the Razorbacks have been putting up 63.6 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

