Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) and the Missouri Tigers (17-12) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 2.

The Razorbacks are coming off of a 78-65 win over Texas A&M in their most recent game on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 68, Missouri 64

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 17 versus the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 13) in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks captured their signature win of the season, an 83-75 victory on the road.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Arkansas has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

The Razorbacks have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

76-62 over Clemson (No. 61) on November 25

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 66) on February 12

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 66) on January 8

54-51 on the road over Auburn (No. 82) on February 5

Arkansas Performance Insights