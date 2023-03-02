The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) face the Missouri Tigers (17-12) on Thursday at 12:00 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arkansas vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (65.6).
  • Missouri has a 17-5 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • Missouri is 12-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers give up (61.4).
  • Arkansas is 18-8 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
  • Arkansas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
  • The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
  • The Tigers make 34.0% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Georgia L 71-48 Stegeman Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State L 87-73 Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 Texas A&M W 78-65 Bud Walton Arena
3/2/2023 Missouri - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

