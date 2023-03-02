The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) face the Missouri Tigers (17-12) on Thursday at 12:00 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Arkansas vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (65.6).

Missouri has a 17-5 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

Missouri is 12-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers give up (61.4).

Arkansas is 18-8 when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arkansas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.

The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).

The Tigers make 34.0% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arkansas Schedule