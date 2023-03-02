How to Watch the Arkansas vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-11) face the Missouri Tigers (17-12) on Thursday at 12:00 PM ET in SEC action, aiting on SEC Network.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Arkansas vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (65.6).
- Missouri has a 17-5 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
- Missouri is 12-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- The 72.8 points per game the Razorbacks score are 11.4 more points than the Tigers give up (61.4).
- Arkansas is 18-8 when scoring more than 61.4 points.
- Arkansas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Razorbacks are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Tigers make 34.0% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 71-48
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 87-73
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 78-65
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/2/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
