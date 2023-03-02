Blues vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 2
Something has to give when the San Jose Sharks (18-31-12, riding a three-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (26-29-5, losers of six straight). The game on Thursday, March 2 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW.
The Blues have a 3-5-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 29 total goals (three power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 8.8%) while allowing 37 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.
Blues vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Sharks 4, Blues 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sharks (-120)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Sharks (-1.0)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a 8-5-13 record in overtime contests this season and a 26-29-5 overall record.
- St. Louis has earned 20 points (8-1-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blues registered only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.
- St. Louis has seven points (2-12-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Blues have scored three or more goals 32 times, earning 48 points from those matchups (23-7-2).
- St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games this season and has registered 31 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 8-8-1 (17 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Blues went 16-18-4 in those matchups (36 points).
|Sharks Rank
|Sharks AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|23rd
|2.93
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|28th
|3.61
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|29th
|22nd
|30
|Shots
|28.8
|28th
|17th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|24th
|25th
|18.9%
|Power Play %
|19.9%
|20th
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.5%
|22nd
Blues vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
