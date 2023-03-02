Thursday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (18-8) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-15) matching up at H.O. Clemmons Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-58 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

In their last time out, the Lady Lions won on Saturday 95-60 against Mississippi Valley State.

UAPB vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 72, UAPB 58

UAPB Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on January 21 by a score of 70-53.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 23

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on February 13

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 4

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 19

71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 14

UAPB Performance Insights