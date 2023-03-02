UAPB vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Jackson State Lady Tigers (18-8) and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-15) matching up at H.O. Clemmons Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-58 win for heavily favored Jackson State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.
In their last time out, the Lady Lions won on Saturday 95-60 against Mississippi Valley State.
UAPB vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
UAPB vs. Jackson State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jackson State 72, UAPB 58
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on January 21 by a score of 70-53.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 23
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on February 13
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 4
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on December 19
- 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 333) on January 14
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 65.3 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball while allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball) and have a -63 scoring differential overall.
- UAPB is tallying 68.6 points per game this year in conference action, which is 3.3 more points per game than its season average (65.3).
- The Lady Lions are posting 66.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.8).
- UAPB is surrendering 59.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (70.9).
- The Lady Lions' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 69.5 points per contest compared to the 65.3 they've averaged this year.
