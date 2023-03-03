Arkansas vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 3.
The Razorbacks came out on top in their last matchup 85-74 against Missouri on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 78, Arkansas 56
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks notched their best win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 12
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on January 8
- 85-74 over Missouri (No. 71) on March 2
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and allowing 65.9 per contest, 225th in college basketball) and have a +234 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Arkansas is averaging fewer points (68.2 per game) than it is overall (73.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (69.2).
- At home, Arkansas concedes 63.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.
- In their previous 10 games, the Razorbacks are putting up 67.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than their season average (73.2).
