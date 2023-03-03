Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Razorbacks came out on top in their last matchup 85-74 against Missouri on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Carolina 78, Arkansas 56

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Razorbacks notched their best win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
  • Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25
  • 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26
  • 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 12
  • 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on January 8
  • 85-74 over Missouri (No. 71) on March 2

Arkansas Performance Insights

  • The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and allowing 65.9 per contest, 225th in college basketball) and have a +234 scoring differential.
  • In conference play, Arkansas is averaging fewer points (68.2 per game) than it is overall (73.2) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (69.2).
  • At home, Arkansas concedes 63.9 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.
  • In their previous 10 games, the Razorbacks are putting up 67.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than their season average (73.2).

