Friday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) squaring off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-56 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 3.

The Razorbacks came out on top in their last matchup 85-74 against Missouri on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 78, Arkansas 56

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks notched their best win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Arkansas has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 64) on November 26

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 12

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on January 8

85-74 over Missouri (No. 71) on March 2

Arkansas Performance Insights