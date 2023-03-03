How to Watch the Arkansas vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Arkansas vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Razorbacks average 22.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (50.3).
- Arkansas has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
- Arkansas has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.
- The Gamecocks put up 15.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).
- South Carolina is 25-0 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks allow defensively.
- The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 87-73
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 78-65
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/2/2023
|Missouri
|W 85-74
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/3/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
