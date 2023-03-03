The Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Razorbacks average 22.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (50.3).
  • Arkansas has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
  • Arkansas has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.
  • The Gamecocks put up 15.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).
  • South Carolina is 25-0 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks allow defensively.
  • The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Mississippi State L 87-73 Humphrey Coliseum
2/26/2023 Texas A&M W 78-65 Bud Walton Arena
3/2/2023 Missouri W 85-74 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 South Carolina - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

