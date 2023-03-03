The Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) will attempt to end a three-game road losing skid at the South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Arkansas vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks average 22.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (50.3).

Arkansas has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Arkansas has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 50.3 points.

The Gamecocks put up 15.4 more points per game (81.3) than the Razorbacks allow (65.9).

South Carolina is 25-0 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks allow defensively.

The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

Arkansas Schedule