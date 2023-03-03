Friday's game that pits the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (20-9) against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-18) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Red Wolves earned an 81-76 win over Georgia Southern.

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Arkansas State 62

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans 98-92 on February 9.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-76 over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on March 1

69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 18

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on February 2

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 274) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 315) on November 29

Arkansas State Performance Insights