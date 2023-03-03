Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game that pits the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (20-9) against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-18) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 3.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Red Wolves earned an 81-76 win over Georgia Southern.
Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Arkansas State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Arkansas State 62
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Red Wolves beat the Troy Trojans 98-92 on February 9.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-76 over Georgia Southern (No. 176) on March 1
- 69-59 at home over Louisiana (No. 196) on February 18
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on February 2
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 274) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 315) on November 29
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves put up 69.4 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (325th in college basketball). They have a -58 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.8 points per game.
- Arkansas State scores fewer points in conference play (67.8 per game) than overall (69.4).
- At home, the Red Wolves average 73.4 points per game. On the road, they score 64.3.
- Arkansas State allows 70 points per game at home, and 72.5 away.
- The Red Wolves are posting 78 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.4.
