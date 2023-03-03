Little Rock vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's game features the Little Rock Trojans (20-9) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-14) clashing at Ford Center (on March 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-53 victory for Little Rock.
Last time out, the Trojans won on Saturday 64-50 against Lindenwood (MO).
Little Rock vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Little Rock vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 62, Southeast Missouri State 53
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Little Rock is 17-2 (.895%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 28
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 19
- 46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 18
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on December 29
- 53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 214) on February 11
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans average 53.3 points per game (348th in college basketball) while giving up 51.4 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.
- With 56.7 points per game in OVC tilts, Little Rock is posting 3.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (53.3 PPG).
- The Trojans are putting up 55.3 points per game this year at home, which is 4.0 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (51.3).
- Little Rock surrenders 51.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 51.7 away from home.
- The Trojans have been scoring 60.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 53.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
