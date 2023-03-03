Friday's game features the Little Rock Trojans (20-9) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-14) clashing at Ford Center (on March 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 62-53 victory for Little Rock.

Last time out, the Trojans won on Saturday 64-50 against Lindenwood (MO).

Little Rock vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Little Rock vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 62, Southeast Missouri State 53

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Little Rock is 17-2 (.895%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 28

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 166) on January 19

46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 18

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 214) on December 29

53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 214) on February 11

Little Rock Performance Insights