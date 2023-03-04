Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9 SEC) and the Kentucky Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Arkansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 4.

According to our computer prediction, Kentucky should cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Line: Arkansas -5.5

Arkansas -5.5 Point Total: 141.5

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Pick ATS: Kentucky (+5.5)



Kentucky (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Arkansas has a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kentucky, who is 14-14-0 ATS. A total of 13 out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams average 149.4 points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Arkansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +244 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.7 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 132nd in college basketball at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 29.1 its opponents average.

Arkansas makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

The Razorbacks rank 129th in college basketball by averaging 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (249th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.8 (60th in college basketball).

