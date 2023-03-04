Saturday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (21-9) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-9) at Ford Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Little Rock. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Trojans won on Friday 49-35 against Southeast Missouri State.

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 60, Tennessee Tech 59

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans defeated the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M Aggies, 42-38, on December 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Little Rock is 18-2 (.900%) -- the 10th-most wins.

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 164) on January 28

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 164) on January 19

46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on February 18

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on December 29

53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 11

Little Rock Performance Insights