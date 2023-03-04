Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Little Rock Trojans (21-9) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-9) at Ford Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Little Rock. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Trojans won on Friday 49-35 against Southeast Missouri State.
Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Little Rock vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 60, Tennessee Tech 59
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans defeated the No. 120-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M Aggies, 42-38, on December 6, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Little Rock is 18-2 (.900%) -- the 10th-most wins.
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 164) on January 28
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 164) on January 19
- 46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 196) on February 18
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on December 29
- 53-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on February 11
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans outscore opponents by 2.3 points per game (scoring 53.2 points per game to rank 349th in college basketball while giving up 50.9 per contest to rank third in college basketball) and have a +69 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Little Rock tallies more points per contest (56.7) than its season average (53.2).
- In home games, the Trojans are scoring four more points per game (55.3) than they are when playing on the road (51.3).
- Little Rock cedes 51.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 51.7 away from home.
- The Trojans' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 59.2 points per contest compared to the 53.2 they've averaged this season.
