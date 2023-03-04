UAPB vs. Alcorn State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-16) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (12-16) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UAPB squad taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.
Their last time out, the Lady Lions lost 56-42 to Jackson State on Thursday.
UAPB vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
UAPB vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 68, Alcorn State 62
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Lions' signature victory this season came against the Southern Lady Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Lady Lions brought home the 70-53 win at home on January 21.
- UAPB has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on February 13
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 23
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 295) on February 4
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 317) on December 19
- 71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 14
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions have been outscored by 2.9 points per game (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 255th in college basketball) and have a -77 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, UAPB is putting up 67.0 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (64.4 points per game) is 2.6 PPG lower.
- At home, the Lady Lions are averaging 0.3 fewer points per game (64.5) than they are in road games (64.8).
- UAPB surrenders 59.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- The Lady Lions' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 66.7 points per contest compared to the 64.4 they've averaged this year.
