Saturday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (11-16) and the Alcorn State Lady Braves (12-16) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UAPB squad taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on March 4.

Their last time out, the Lady Lions lost 56-42 to Jackson State on Thursday.

UAPB vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UAPB vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 68, Alcorn State 62

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions' signature victory this season came against the Southern Lady Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in our computer rankings. The Lady Lions brought home the 70-53 win at home on January 21.

UAPB has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 273) on February 13

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on January 23

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 295) on February 4

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 317) on December 19

71-68 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 329) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UAPB Performance Insights