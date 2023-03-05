The Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers (33-33) on Sunday, March 5 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 113-97 loss to the Nuggets. The Grizzlies got a team-high 27 points from Ja Morant in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Calf), Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSE, and BSSC

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 2.9 more points per game (115.6) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.7).

Memphis has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

While the Grizzlies are putting up 115.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 110.9 points per contest.

Memphis makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 34.2% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.

The Grizzlies average 110.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in league), while giving up 107 points per 100 possessions (first in NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -7 228

