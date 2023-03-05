Grizzlies vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 5
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers (33-33) on Sunday, March 5 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 113-97 loss to the Nuggets. The Grizzlies got a team-high 27 points from Ja Morant in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10
|5.5
|1.3
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Ivica Zubac: Questionable (Calf), Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder)
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSE, and BSSC
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies put up just 2.9 more points per game (115.6) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.7).
- Memphis has put together a 32-5 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
- While the Grizzlies are putting up 115.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 110.9 points per contest.
- Memphis makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 34.2% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.4% from deep.
- The Grizzlies average 110.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in league), while giving up 107 points per 100 possessions (first in NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-7
|228
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.