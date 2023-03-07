The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 7, with the Coyotes having dropped three consecutive games.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW as the Blues attempt to take down the Coyotes.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/11/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-5 (F/OT) STL 1/26/2023 Coyotes Blues 5-0 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 226 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

The Blues rank 21st in the league with 188 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 59 26 30 56 40 41 45.5% Pavel Buchnevich 47 18 34 52 18 27 21.6% Robert Thomas 59 15 37 52 36 52 54.2% Brayden Schenn 62 17 28 45 39 24 48.3% Justin Faulk 62 8 24 32 46 42 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 224 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.

With 168 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players