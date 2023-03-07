Tyus Jones' Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 135-129 loss to the Clippers (his last game) Jones posted 25 points, 12 assists and five steals.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.8 6.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.2 1.3 Assists 7.5 4.6 4.1 PRA 26.5 16.6 12.3 PR 18.5 12 8.2 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Tyus Jones has made 3.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.4 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.9 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.7 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 14 7 1 4 1 0 2 1/20/2023 20 20 1 2 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.