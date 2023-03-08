UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (12-16) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-14) at Bartow Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with UAPB securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lady Lions claimed a 74-66 win against Alcorn State.
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 63, Alabama A&M 62
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Lions took down the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Southern (No. 226) on January 21
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 271) on January 23
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on February 13
- 74-66 at home over Alcorn State (No. 297) on March 4
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 297) on February 4
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions put up 64.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (250th in college basketball). They have a -69 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- In SWAC games, UAPB has averaged 2.6 more points (67.4) than overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Lions are scoring 65.3 points per game, 0.5 more than they are averaging away (64.8).
- UAPB allows 60.0 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.
- While the Lady Lions are posting 64.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 67.7 a contest.
