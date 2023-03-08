Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (12-16) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-14) at Bartow Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with UAPB securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lady Lions claimed a 74-66 win against Alcorn State.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UAPB 63, Alabama A&M 62

UAPB Schedule Analysis

  • The Lady Lions took down the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-53 at home over Southern (No. 226) on January 21
  • 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 271) on January 23
  • 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on February 13
  • 74-66 at home over Alcorn State (No. 297) on March 4
  • 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 297) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights

  • The Lady Lions put up 64.8 points per game (186th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (250th in college basketball). They have a -69 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
  • In SWAC games, UAPB has averaged 2.6 more points (67.4) than overall (64.8) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Lady Lions are scoring 65.3 points per game, 0.5 more than they are averaging away (64.8).
  • UAPB allows 60.0 points per game at home, and 70.9 away.
  • While the Lady Lions are posting 64.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 67.7 a contest.

