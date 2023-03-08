Wednesday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (12-16) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (14-14) at Bartow Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with UAPB securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lady Lions claimed a 74-66 win against Alcorn State.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 63, Alabama A&M 62

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions took down the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 70-53 win on January 21. It was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Southern (No. 226) on January 21

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 271) on January 23

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 275) on February 13

74-66 at home over Alcorn State (No. 297) on March 4

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 297) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights