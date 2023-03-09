The No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) square off against the No. 7 seed Auburn Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) in the SEC Tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 7:00 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Arkansas vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Arkansas Stats Insights

This season, the Razorbacks have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games Arkansas shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 17-8 overall.

The Tigers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 131st.

The Razorbacks put up eight more points per game (74.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Arkansas is 16-6 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas is scoring 76.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.4 more points than it is averaging in road games (68.9).

The Razorbacks give up 62.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 73.4 in away games.

When playing at home, Arkansas is making 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than on the road (5). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).

Arkansas Schedule