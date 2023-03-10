How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) will hit the court in the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC). The teams will face off Friday at 7:00 PM live on SEC Network.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40%).
- This season, Arkansas has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40% from the field.
- The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 166th.
- The Razorbacks' 74.8 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.6 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- When Arkansas allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 17-5.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Arkansas is averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).
- In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas sinks fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 75-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/4/2023
|Kentucky
|L 88-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|3/9/2023
|Auburn
|W 76-73
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/10/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Bridgestone Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.