The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) will hit the court in the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC). The teams will face off Friday at 7:00 PM live on SEC Network.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40%).

This season, Arkansas has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40% from the field.

The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 166th.

The Razorbacks' 74.8 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.6 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 17-5.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arkansas is averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).

In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).

Beyond the arc, Arkansas sinks fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Arkansas Schedule