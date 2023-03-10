The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) will hit the court in the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC). The teams will face off Friday at 7:00 PM live on SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40%).
  • This season, Arkansas has a 17-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 166th.
  • The Razorbacks' 74.8 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.6 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 17-5.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 Arkansas is averaging 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (68.9).
  • In 2022-23 the Razorbacks are allowing 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas sinks fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and makes a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/28/2023 @ Tennessee L 75-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
3/4/2023 Kentucky L 88-79 Bud Walton Arena
3/9/2023 Auburn W 76-73 Bridgestone Arena
3/10/2023 Texas A&M - Bridgestone Arena

