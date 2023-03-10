Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - SEC Tournament
The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to move on in the SEC tournament on Friday as they square off at 7:00 PM.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-1.5)
|137.5
|-115
|-105
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-1)
|137.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Texas A&M (-1)
|137.5
|-115
|-105
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Aggies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 59th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
