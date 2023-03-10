The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to move on in the SEC tournament on Friday as they square off at 7:00 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-1.5) 137.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas A&M (-1) 137.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas A&M (-1) 137.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
  • The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • Texas A&M has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Aggies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 59th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.