The No. 2 seed Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) will look to move on in the SEC tournament on Friday as they square off at 7:00 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 1 point or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Texas A&M has compiled a 21-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Aggies' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 59th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.